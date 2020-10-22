Penalties Holding The Baylor Offense Back in 2020

WACO — The Baylor Bears enter Saturday’s showdown with Texas ranked ninth in the conference in total offense averaging just over 300 yards per game.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer who guided the Bears to 431 yards per game in 2019 knows that the offensive setbacks in 2020 have been self inflicted.

“There are too many penalties,” Brewer said. “That resulted in third and extra long, way more than we would like to be in. That kind of limits some things offensively that we can get. “That starts with me. I gotta make sure our guys are ready to go. I need to be sharp and just kind of lead those guys and put ourselves in better positions to kind of open up the field a little more.”

Baylor currently ranks eighth in the conference in penalty yards per game averaging over 90 per contest. Aranda also took responsibility for the excessive penalties, and knows that his team is at it’s most dangerous when they are playing on their own terms.

“For us to not get behind the sticks and get into these second-and-longs and then conversely into third-and-longs, but to try to stay ahead of it and run the football,” Aranda said. “I feel like the games last year, I was really impressed with the offense. And then I look at our first game, when Baylor is at its best, it’s able to run the football. And I think our ability to do that and to not play Baylor, so to speak, but to play Texas, and kind of get out of our own way, that’s integral right there.”