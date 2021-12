WACO, TX — On Monday, both Baylor safety Jalen Pitre and offensive tackle Connor Galvin were named All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Pitre was on the AP’s first team All-America after a season in which he led the Big 12 in tackles for loss and was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.

Meanwhile, Galvin was on the publication’s third team after he was the anchor of an offensive line that gave up just 18 sacks, which was 19th best nationally.