Postponed Games Rescheduled for Lady Bears

Baylor Athletic Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced nine adjustments to the league schedule Thursday, including two reschedules for prior postponements for Baylor women’s basketball. The Lady Bears will play host to K-State, Saturday, February 27, and will head to Kansas for their regular-season finale, Saturday, March 6.

Baylor’s original date to play K-State came Jan. 10, but the matchup was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns from both programs. Baylor’s original date to play at Kansas in Lawrence had been Jan. 2 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lady Bears program.

The Lady Bears and Wildcats will play at 11 a.m. at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 27, while the game time for Baylor’s contest at Kansas March 6, is to be determined.

If all games are played, the Lady Bears will have played all 18 games in the Big 12 slate. The league office moved up two league games for all programs, which were played in December. This allowed for a full week between the end of the season and the beginning of the 2021 Phillips Big 12 Championship, March 11-14 in Kansas City, Mo. to make up contests delayed by the pandemic.

Baylor Women’s Basketball Remaining 2021 Schedule

Feb. 14, 2021 Sunday TEXAS * Waco, Texas ESPN2 4 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2021 Wednesday WEST VIRGINIA * Waco, Texas ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Feb. 20, 2021 Saturday at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. FS-OKLA 3 p.m.

Feb. 24, 2021 Wednesday OKLAHOMA STATE * Waco, Texas ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Feb. 27, 2021 Saturday K-STATE * Waco, Texas ESPN+ 11 a.m.

March 1, 2021 Monday at Texas * Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m.

March 6, 2021 Saturday at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. ESPN+ TBD