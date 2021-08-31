Pressley, Popovic & Page Recognized with Big 12 Weekly Volleyball Awards

Big 12 Conference Press Release:

The Big 12 has announced its first volleyball weekly awards of the 2021 season. Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley was named Offensive Player of the Week while Iowa State’s Marija Popovic claimed Defensive Player of the Week and West Virginia’s Madison Page was awarded Rookie of the Week.



Pressley added to her Conference record totals as she earned her 20th weekly award and 15th for offense. The Senior OH finished with 34 kills over the weekend while facing two top-10 opponents in No. 7 Minnesota and No. 2 Wisconsin. She had 29 digs and 38 points, averaging 4.75 points per set. Pressley is nearing 2000 career kills, needing just 24 more.



Popovic had 21 digs in her Iowa State debut. She followed on Saturday with 17 digs in a sweep of Omaha. The senior transfer’s defense helped hold Cyclone opponents to a combined .110 hitting percentage. Popovic was named to the Cyclone Challenge All-Tournament Team while leading the Big 12 in digs per set with 5.43.



In her first collegiate action, Page contributed 13 kills and 22.5 points as West Virginia went undefeated at the ODU Invitational. She added three solo blocks and 13 block assists to end up with 16 over the weekend.



Offensive Player of the Week

August 30– Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Sr.



Defensive Player of the Week

August 30– Marija Popovic, Iowa State, DS, Sr.



Rookie of the Week

August 30– Madison Page, West Virginia, MB, Fr.