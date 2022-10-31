WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A few Baylor Bears earned weekly honors after their standout performances on both sides of the ball in Baylor’s 45-17 win over Texas Tech.

Running back Richard Reese took home Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after carrying the ball 36 times for 148 yards, and three touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Gabe Hall had a career-high-tying day with three sacks as the Bears made a home in the Red Raiders backfield in Lubbock. Hall’s big day earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.