WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 Conference announced their 2023 Media preseason All-Big 12 selections and Baylor sophomore running back Richard Reese is the lone bear representing the Green and Gold.

Richard Reese is the only #Baylor Bear to make the Big 12 Media Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team per press release. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/khP8zMd52Z — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) July 5, 2023

Reese burst onto the scene in his freshman year at Baylor, rushing for 972 yards on 198 carries and finding the endzone 14 times, the fourth-best mark in a single season in program history.

The 2022 Freshman All-American figures to be an integral part of the offense once again while integrating incoming Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson into an already loaded running back room.