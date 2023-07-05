WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 Conference announced their 2023 Media preseason All-Big 12 selections and Baylor sophomore running back Richard Reese is the lone bear representing the Green and Gold.
Reese burst onto the scene in his freshman year at Baylor, rushing for 972 yards on 198 carries and finding the endzone 14 times, the fourth-best mark in a single season in program history.
The 2022 Freshman All-American figures to be an integral part of the offense once again while integrating incoming Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson into an already loaded running back room.