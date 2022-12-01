WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a dismal year on both defense and special teams, Baylor is reportedly shaking things up.

Multiple reports surfaced Thursday afternoon that Baylor let go of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties/special teams coach Ronnie Wheat.

FOX 44 Sports reached out to Baylor University, which declined to comment on personnel matters at this time. We also reached out to Ron Roberts and Ronnie Wheat. Neither coach have responded at this time.

Both Wheat and Roberts are on the Baylor Bears roster website.

Breaking: DC Ron Roberts, Asst Ronnie Wheat out at Baylor https://t.co/AiT8iLznEM — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) December 1, 2022

SOURCE: Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts is out at Baylor. @Colt_Barber first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 1, 2022

Roberts joined Dave Aranda’s staff in 2020 after serving as defensive coordinator at Louisiana for two seasons.

The Bears defense failed to measure up to the 2021 Big 12 championship team that led the conference in interceptions, turnover margin and defensive touchdowns. Baylor ranked 61st in the FBS in total defense in 2022, allowing 370.3 yards per game.

Wheat joined the Baylor coaching staff this past offseason after former special teams coach Matt Powledge left for Oregon.

We will update this story as new information becomes readily available.