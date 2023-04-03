WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Less than a week after declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, Baylor guard LJ Cryer has entered the Transfer Portal, as first reported by SicEm365.

Over this three years with the Bears, Cryer turned into one of the team’s most dependable scorers, as he improved his point per game average in every season. Most recently, he averaged 15 points per game for Baylor this past season, while earning All-Big 12 Third team honors.

With Cryer set to not return to Waco, Scott Drew’s team will enter the 2023-24 season without its three leading scorers from this past campaign. Jalen Bridges would be the top returning point producer at 10.3 points per game.