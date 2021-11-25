Report: Baylor putting contract extension together for Dave Aranda

WACO, TX — According to reports from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated Baylor will prepare a contract extension for head football coach Dave Aranda, and he has made it clear that he will stay in Waco through this coaching cycle.

Aranda is currently in his second season as the head coach of the Bears, and has led them to a 9-2 record to this point in the season, which already represents a seven-win improvement from last year.

Baylor will host Texas Tech in the team’s regular season finale this Saturday at 11:00 am