WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team’s depth at quarterback took a hit on Monday afternoon, as this past season’s starter, Blake Shapen, will reportedly enter the transfer portal.

Baylor QB Blake Shapen (@BShapen) tells ESPN that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He has at least one of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible. He started 23 games for the Bears and is looking to compete for a starting job at a winning program. pic.twitter.com/WNRaqxjaJr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2023

In 2023, Shapen started in eight games for the Bears, throwing for 2,188 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for another four scores.

The campaign also saw the junior from Shreveport struggle with injuries, after suffering an MCL injury that saw him miss three games, and a head injury that caused him to miss the team’s season finale on Saturday.

During his Baylor career, Shapen started in 23 games for Baylor, and will be remembered most for helping to lead the program to a win over Oklahoma State in the 2021 Big 12 Championship game.

The decision to enter the portal comes a day after Baylor fired offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who had been in Waco since 2021.