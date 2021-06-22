Report: Baylor’s Butler Referred to Fitness-To-Play Panel

KWKT - FOX 44
by: Matt Roberts
WACO — NBA reporter Shams Charania reported Tuesday that potential first round pick Jared Butler had been referred to The Fitenss-to-play panel.
The NBA has referred draft prospect Jared Butler of Baylor to a Fitness-To-Play Panel and Butler is not permitted to play or practice in the league until he is cleared, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2021
