Report: Jorge Munoz Joining Dave Aranda At Baylor

WACO, Texas — It appears New Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda has gone back to the Louisiana well to bring another position coach to Waco, bringing Jorge Munoz from LSU, according to Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: #LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz is expected to join #Baylor staff as WR coach—and may have pass game coordinator responsibilities. Munoz, a former OC at Louisiana, had received serious consideration for the Oregon offensive coordinator job earlier this month. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2020

Munoz has spent the last two years as an offensive analyst for the Tigers and a guy that Heisman winner Joe Burrow credited with helping him improve this past season.

Prior to his time at LSU, Munoz was an offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisiana Lafayette. He also spent time at Eastern Illinois, Charleston Southern, Anderson college, Southeast Missouri and Bethany College.