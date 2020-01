WACO, Texas — It appears interim Head Football Coach Joey McGuire will stay on staff with Dave Aranda according to ESPN 1660’s David Smoak.

I’ve learned & confirmed @CoachMcGuire_BU will remain at #Baylor and be a member of @CoachDaveAranda’s staff. McGuire had drawn interest from various Power programs including OU and Texas. #CFB #NCAA #SicEm McGuire was Asst. HC under Matt Rhule, interim when Rhule left for NFL. — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) January 23, 2020

McGuire served in the interim capacity upon Matt Rhule’s departure to Carolina.

McGuire served on Matt Rhule’s staff for three seasons, at Baylor. He was promoted to Associate Head Coach prior to the 2018 season.

McGuire was widely thought to be one of the top candidates to take over as Head Coach after Rhule left.