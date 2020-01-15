Reports: Baylor Zeroing in on It’s Next Head Football Coach

WACO, Texas — It’s been a quiet week for Baylor as Mack Rhoades has gone about his search for Matt Rhule’s replacement, until Tuesday night when multiple reports surfaced, that Rhoades could be zeroing in on his guy.
The first report came from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel who said Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente is the focus on Rhoades’ search.
Just hours earlier, however, Fuente hired a new cornerbacks coach.
Then Footballscoop.com reported that Baylor interviewed Louisiana Lafayette head Coach Bill Napier.
Obviously nothing in any official capacity has come from Baylor, but with a recruiting weekend coming up you would think Baylor would like to have someone in place to visit those recruits.