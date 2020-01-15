Reports: Baylor Zeroing in on It’s Next Head Football Coach

WACO, Texas — It’s been a quiet week for Baylor as Mack Rhoades has gone about his search for Matt Rhule’s replacement, until Tuesday night when multiple reports surfaced, that Rhoades could be zeroing in on his guy.

The first report came from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel who said Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente is the focus on Rhoades’ search.

News: Baylor is targeting Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente as next coach and is planning an in person interview in next 24 hours, multiple sources tell @YahooSports. Fuente is considered leading candidate. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2020

Just hours earlier, however, Fuente hired a new cornerbacks coach.

Coaching Update 🚨



Coach Fuente completes his on-field staff by naming Ryan Smith as Tech’s new cornerbacks coach.



👉🏽 https://t.co/UekepFNlwR #Hokies 🦃 | #LPD 💼 pic.twitter.com/LNkONE6PvD — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) January 14, 2020

Then Footballscoop.com reported that Baylor interviewed Louisiana Lafayette head Coach Bill Napier.

I know it's been reported Baylor is targeting Justin Fuente, but I can confirm a Football Scoop report that Billy Napier interviewed with the Bears today. That suggests to me that Fuente, Napier and McGuire are still in the mix. @1660ESPN — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) January 15, 2020

Obviously nothing in any official capacity has come from Baylor, but with a recruiting weekend coming up you would think Baylor would like to have someone in place to visit those recruits.