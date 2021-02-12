REPORTS: Baylor’s Brian Stewart to be Tabbed as Maryland’s Defensive Coordinator

WACO — Multiple reports Friday pointed to Baylor’s Cornerbacks Coach Brian Stewart being hired as the next defensive coordinator at The University of Maryland.
Stewart was entering his second season as the corner backs coach at Baylor. They were a unit that helped the Bears to the second best pass defense in the Big 12 allowing 203 yards per game. Their 12 interceptions were second in the league while their 32 plays of 20-yards or more was the second fewest in the Big 12.
Stewart was the defensive coordinator at Maryland from 2012-2014.