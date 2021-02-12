REPORTS: Baylor’s Brian Stewart to be Tabbed as Maryland’s Defensive Coordinator

WACO — Multiple reports Friday pointed to Baylor’s Cornerbacks Coach Brian Stewart being hired as the next defensive coordinator at The University of Maryland.

SOURCE: #Baylor CB coach Brian Stewart is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at #Maryland. A former assistant with the Texans, Lions, Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles, Stewart has been the DC at Rice, Houston and Maryland. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2021

Sources: #Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart is expected to become #Maryland's defensive coordinator. He was the Terps' DC from 2012 to 2014 (Mike Locksley was Terps OC) and also has coordinator experience at Houston, Rice and with the Dallas Cowboys. @mzenitz first reported. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 12, 2021

Stewart was entering his second season as the corner backs coach at Baylor. They were a unit that helped the Bears to the second best pass defense in the Big 12 allowing 203 yards per game. Their 12 interceptions were second in the league while their 32 plays of 20-yards or more was the second fewest in the Big 12.

Stewart was the defensive coordinator at Maryland from 2012-2014.