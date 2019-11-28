Rhule: Big 12 Depth Keeps Teams From Running Away With the League

WACO, Texas — The Big 12 was shown a bit more respect in the College Football Playoff Committee’s 4th set of rankings, putting Baylor in the top-10 along with Oklahoma.

Both teams have a long way to go to get into the top four, but Baylor Head coach Matt Rhule believes the Big 12’s depth makes it challenging to have one team dominate their way through as season.

“We played nine conference games,” Rhule said Wednesday. “We all play each other. so in other leagues when they play eight conference games, the 6-6 becomes 7-5 because you scheduled an extra win. Or 7-5 becomes 8-4, whereas we when we have three non-conference games you can only have so many people beat each other, and other leagues where they don’t all play each other. If you have one or two teams that are really bad everyone just kind of gets a free win against them.”

Iowa State sits at number 23 with four losses, one of just two power five teams in the poll with four losses (USC). The Cyclones have fallen victim to a league where the margins are razor thin between much of the conference.

“What winds up happening is we kind of cannibalize each other a little bit to be quite honest,” Rhule said. “That’s why you don’t have multiple teams in the top 10-top 15 because, by nature if you’re going to have one or two teams in the top 10 then everyone else has to be in the 20’s because because you had to have all beaten each other.”

The Bears will hope to avoid a trip-up against an improved Kansas Team this weekend.