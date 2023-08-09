WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a fantastic freshman season, running back Richard Reese received more preseason praise on Wednesday, as he is on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award.

This past season, Reese took the college football world by storm, rushing for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns during his first year in Waco.

Now in 2023, he figures to be the featured back in a room that also includes Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson.

The Doak Walker Award goes annually to the best running back in the country.