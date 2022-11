WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor freshman phenom is continuing to get recognition.

Presented to the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Richard Reese has been named 1 of 14 semifinalists for the Maxwell Football Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.



— Baylor Football November 3, 2022

The Maxwell Football Club announced Reese and 13 other standout freshman as semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Reese is second in the FBS among all freshman in rushing yards and touchdowns. He’s 90-yards shy of Baylor’s freshman rushing record, 881 yards held by Shock Linwood.