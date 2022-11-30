WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar first season at the college level, Baylor running back Richard Reese was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

In his debut season in Waco, Reese ran for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns. He becomes the third Bear to earn this honor, following in the footsteps of Charlie Brewer and Robert Griffin III.

Meanwhile, four other Bears also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 teams.

Junior defensive lineman Siaki Ika was the lone Baylor representative on the All-Big 12 First team. This past season, the man known simply as Apu recorded as 24 tackles, with two of them for loss, while deflecting two passes as well.

Then on the offensive end two Baylor linemen, Jacob Gall and Connor Galvin, both earned their way onto the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Also on the All-Big 12 Second team was senior Dillon Doyle, who was on both the offensive and defensive team for his work as a linebacker and a fullback this season.

15 other Bears were also selected as All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions as well.