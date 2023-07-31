WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a fantastic freshman season, Baylor running back Richard Reese earned his way onto the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award on Monday.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. #MaxwellFootball #MaxwellAward



🔗: https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b



Check out the full list here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PgLosFbnJY — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 31, 2023

During his first season with the Bears, Reese set a freshman program record with 942 rushing yards to go along with 14 touchdowns after taking over the starting job following a huge game against Texas State.

He is one of just 11 sophomore to earn his way onto the watch list for the award, which goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Reese also earned preseason recognition from the Big 12 Conference, being named to the All-Big 12 First team.

Baylor is set to start the 2023 football season on Saturday, September 2nd when the Bears host Texas State at 6:00 pm.