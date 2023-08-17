WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A busy preseason in terms of recognition continued for Richard Reese on Thursday, as the Baylor running back earned his way on the Earl Campbell Texas Rose Award Preseason Watch List.

🌹 Exciting news! 🌹 The prestigious Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List has just been unveiled! Get ready to cheer for your favorite contenders! #TylerRoseAward #EarlCampbell #EarlCampbellAward pic.twitter.com/pomFU4ms0f — Earl Campbell Award (@CampbellAward) August 17, 2023

Reese is one of 13 sophomores on the preseason watch list for the honor, which goes to the best offensive player in college football with Texas ties.

He will now look to build off this past season, in which he was named the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year after breaking the Baylor freshman running record with 972 yards, to go along with 14 touchdowns.

If he were to win the award, he would become the first Bear to do so since 2013, when Brice Petty brought home the hardwear.

The Baylor Football season is set to start on Saturday, September 2nd when the Bears host Texas State at 6:00 pm.