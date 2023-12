WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 2022 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Richard Reese announced via social media that he’ll remain in the green and gold for the 2024 season.

Reese saw a change in production due to limited playing time in 2023. After nearly 1,000 yards rushing in 2022 on 198 carries, Reese only tallied 66 carries this past season. He’ll look to get more involved once again with new Baylor offensive coordinator Jake Spavital entering the program.