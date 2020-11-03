Richards Injury Slides New Faces Into New Places for the Lady Bears

WACO — Baylor was just getting used to having senior Didi Richards playing point guard before she went down with a spinal cord injury on October 24th.

While she said she will be back, right now she has been relegated to coaching from the sidelines while she recovers, which is a role she is ready to assume.

“Everyone is taking on a new role and this happens to be my role,” she said. “I think every year I’ve taken on a new role here at Baylor, and I’ve done it to the best of my capability so if this year — I mean I talk all the time so if my role is just yelling and being the voice on the sideline I can do that and I’m ready to do that, I just know my team is gonna be more prepared than what people think they’ll be, and I’m excited to see them play.”

Richards knows what kind of talent is in place with this team but they won’t be a lot of the recognizable names we’ve seen with the Lady Bears over the last few years.

“With DiDi being out guys, we now have lost 4 of our starters,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “So while we have the talent and some experience back, we don’t have them in the roles that they played last year.”