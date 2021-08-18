Right at Home: Baylor OL Transfers Excited for 2021 With The Bears

WACO — Baylor will have a couple of transfers anchoring their offensive line in 2021 as Jacob Gall and Grant Miller made their way to Waco from the East Coast.

Gall a transfer from Buffalo is a big fan of the wide zone scheme that Jeff Grimes brought with him to Waco.

“I’m a big fan of this scheme,” he said. “It was something that we really used at Buffalo, a lot. So this scheme is something that I’m really comfortable with. And one of the reasons why I came here.”

Miller a transfer from Vanderbilt that started all nine games for the Commodores last year saw Baylor as a natural fit when looking to transfer.

“I really felt like this was the best fit for me as an offensive lineman,” Miller said. “Both of my parents and a lot of my family members came here to Baylor. So I always had that desire in high school and I always hoped to end up at Baylor one day.”

