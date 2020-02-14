Rodriguez: ‘Whatever The Consequences Were We Were Going to Deal With Them’

WACO, Texas — The Baylor baseball team will be playing without a full deck over the first three weeks of the season as their 14 players suspended for a hazing incident in February of 2019, will begin serving those staggered suspensions.

“To be honest, whatever the university said we’re going to be the consequences we’re going to deal with it, it’s just that simple,” Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Being able to stagger them just allows us to make sure that nobody gets hurt and that, we’re able to put a team out there that can compete.“

Rodriguez and his coaches will be tasked with finding the right mix of guys in the field, the lineup and on the mound without having everyone available in every game.

“It hampers it but at the same time, that’s what that’s what our consequences are,” he said. “It’s my job to figure that out and our coaching staff were pretty bright in regards to a lot of those things so we will manage it accordingly.”