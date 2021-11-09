Roster Size Quality Over Quantity for No. 7 Baylor Women’s Basketball

WACO, TX — The Bears have 10 players on their roster, which is on the smaller side compared to most schools, but the team is embracing their roster size. After 2020, it was apparent that a starting roster could be completely different than the previous game.

“You know, I told the players today, for those of you that don’t get the role that you want. You have to understand with this team, you’re a sprained ankle, a positive COVID test, you know, away from moving into that rotation,” Nicki Collen said.

“I’ve been here for so long and and seen so many people go down or have incidents like every time someone’s on the floor, I’m like rushing over, you know, like everyone’s very concerned about each other,” Caitlin Bickle said. “Everyone just wants everyone to succeed on the court and we’re just all in, you know, I don’t think you need 13, 14, 15, 16. Whatever players on your team, if you have the right ten.”