WACO, Texas — The Baylor baseball team dropped their season opener against Nebraska, 19-9 on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears were doomed by their first inning that saw Nebraska score 11 runs on seven hits and three Baylor errors.

Jimmy Winston was chased from the game before he could record an out, and was tagged for nine runs, but only three were earned runs.

The Bears would begin to chip away, but the hole was just too deep. Game Two of the series is Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm.