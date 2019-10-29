Rough Night In Morgantown Leads to Change in Schedule for Baylor During The Bye Week

WACO, Texas — Baylor ran to Morgantown last year coming off a bye week, but limped home with a 58-14 loss at the hands of the Mountaineers.

Matt Rhule said last year they used the week off as a true ‘bye’ week and then got into game preparations, but this year they spent a lot more time on the Mountaineers.

“I take that personally because it’s my job to get the team ready,” Rhule said. “There wasn’t a game last year that I thought the team wasn’t ready except for Duke and West Virginia so I put those two games on me. I’m from the east coast, I went back home and saw a bunch of family and friends came to that game and you know, they were kind enough to sit through it and we didn’t play well so I think attacking the schedule, attacking the mindset, like we didn’t go out recruiting last week, you know, we didn’t do those things, we worked on this game and I think that’s a mindset that comes out of last year’s experience.”

