Roy Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Senior defensive tackle Bravvion Roy was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced today by the Conference office.



Roy came up big on special teams, blocking West Virginia’s 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game at 17-17. The block was the first of the year for Roy and the second of his career. The Bears went on to win the game, 17-14, to remain undefeated at 8-0 on the season.



Overall, the Bears have blocked five kicks this season, tied for most nationally. Dating back to the Oklahoma State game in 2018, the Bears have blocked nine kicks in their last 13 games. Since head coach Matt Rhule took over the helm in 2017, the Bears have blocked 14 kicks, tied for second most nationally. Overall, Rhule coached teams have blocked 33 kicks since 2013.



Roy also added 2 tackles, including 1.0 TFL in the Halloween victory over West Virginia.



This is the first weekly honor of Roy’s career.



The Bears have now won four Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors this season, the most in program history as Grayland Arnold earned the honor on Sept. 9 in addition to John Mayers’ two honors. (Sept. 30, Oct. 14).



Overall, the Bears have won seven weekly conference honors in 2019, the most since also having seven in 2011.



BAYLOR’S BIG 12 SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

2003 – Robert Quiroga, WR (Nov. 10)

2004 – Braelon Davis, CB (Sept. 27)

2004 – Willie Andrews, S (Nov. 1)

2005 – Ryan Havens, PK (Oct. 10)

2005 – Daniel Sepulveda, P (Nov. 21)

2006 – Daniel Sepulveda, P (Nov. 6)

2010 – Derek Epperson, P (Nov. 1)

2011 – Aaron Jones, PK (Sept. 6)

2014 – Terrell Burt, S (Oct. 6)

2014 – Chris Callahan, K (Nov. 10)

2017 – Connor Martin, PK (Sept. 25)

2018 – Drew Galitz, P (Sept. 24)

2019 – Grayland Arnold, S/PR (Sept. 9)

2019 – John Mayers, K (Sept. 30)

2019 – John Mayers, K (Oct. 14)

2019 –Bravvion Roy, DT (Nov. 4)