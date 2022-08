NEW ORLEANS, LA. (FOX 44) — After a difficult preseason for the rookie, Abram Smith did not make the cut for New Orleans’ 53-man roster.

Saints waived RB Abram Smith, per source. The rookie running back will now go on waivers. @AaronWilson_NFL had it first — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 28, 2022

Smith set the Baylor single-season rushing record in 2021, rushing for 1,601 yards and finding the endzone 12 times.

It’s likely that Smith will end up on the Saints practice squad if he’s not picked up before Tuesday’s roster cuts.