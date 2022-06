BROOKLYN, NY — Jeremy Sochan was a true freshman at Baylor University for the 2021-2022 season, and played in 30 games. He helped Baylor win their second-straight Big 12 Title, and was named Big 12 Sixth-Man of the Year.

The Southampton, United Kingdom native became the first freshman to post a double-double in an NCAA Tournament game in program history. Sochan posted five double-figure rebound games, and averaged 11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in the final nine games.