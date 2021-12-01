Sarah Andrews emerges as big-time scoring threat for Baylor

WACO, TX — Tuesday night’s win for Baylor Basketball was important not just because the Bears beat down Morehead State, but also because Sarah Andrews showed all of what she can be on the offensive end.

The sophomore guard went off against the Eagles, as she score a career-high 20 points and made a career-high eight three-pointers, as she proved that she can be a big-time scoring option to help out NaLyssa Smith.

“It felt really good,” Andrews said. “I think coming into the game, I was challenged and I accepted the challenge by coach Tony. He told me to play every game with energy. So tonight I just came out with energy and I really thank my teammates. You know, they got me to ball in the right spots tonight. I was just able to knock down shots.”