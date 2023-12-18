WACO, TX (FOX 44) — ‘Batman’ for the Bears is once again receiving recognition, this time on the national stage.

ESPN named Baylor senior guard Sarah Andrews National Player of the Week following standout performances against Delaware State and No. 24 Miami to help lead Baylor Women’s Basketball to a 9-0 start to the 2023 season.

Andrews averaged a team-high 15 points per game in this week’s games, while adding 10 assists and six steals.

This is Andrews’ second time receiving the recognition and third national award.