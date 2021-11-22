Saturday to mark reunion for Dave Aranda and Sonny Cumbie

WACO, TX — For Dave Aranda, Saturday’s game against Texas Tech will not only be an important one for Baylor, as the Bears are still in contention for a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game, but also a chance to catch with Texas Tech Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie.

In the early 2000s, Aranda was a GA at Texas Tech and was in charge of running the scout team offense. At the same time, Cumbie was the scout team quarterback for the Red Raiders.

“Sunny, was my guy, man. You know, just all the meetings I remember, it’s it was I was all the some of the stories and just the the weird things I would say. I say now, I would say to him then and he would, you know, kind of take it in and no facial expression,” said Aranda. “Sonny is one of my favorite all time guys. And after I left to see him have success when he finally got his opportunity, so cool.”