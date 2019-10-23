Scott Drew and Baylor Are Ready for A Rough and Tumble Big 12 Race

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Baylor Bears took their turn at the podium for Big 12 Basketball Media Day at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The Bears, picked to finish second in the Big 12, are one of three teams to receive a first-pace vote in the preseason poll, along with Texas Tech and Kansas.

This Baylor program was picked ninth before the season last year, and while Drew believes this team is in much better shape from an experience and depth standpoint, he knows the margins are razor-thin in the Big 12 Conference.

“Whoever was going to be picked ninth or tenth, every coach will tell you they could finish first or second in the league,” Drew said. “Why the league is, again, ranked the number one RPI, net ranking last year, RPI for the last years, top to bottom the best league in the country. Doesn’t mean much difference no matter where you’re picked, what people think you’re going to do. Everyone is going to be in close games. Whoever wins those close games will finish towards the top, whoever loses those close games will be closer to the bottom.”

The Bears open the season in just-under two weeks when they host Central Arkansas at 11:00am at the Ferrell Center.