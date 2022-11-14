WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s 3-0 for the Baylor Bears to start the 2022-23 season but Baylor head coach Scott Drew got his 400th career win leading the Bears with a 95-62 win over Northern Colorado.

Over the past 20 years, Drew turned a Baylor program in disarray into a perennial powerhouse and the accolades speak for themselves. Drew is one of 10 active coaches in the NCAA and one of two in the Big 12 (only Kansas head coach Bill Self has more) to eclipse the 400-plus win mark.

LJ Cryer led the way for the Bears, dropping a game-high 20 points in the win. Four other Bears finished in double figures.

Baylor now goes on the road to No. 18 Virginia as their first true test of the season on Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m.