WACO, TX — After leading his team to another regular season Big 12 Championship, Baylor Head Basketball Coach Scott Drew is once again a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year.

So far this season, Drew has led the Bears to a 26-5 record, despite not having their leading rebounder and second leading scorer for most of the final month of the regular season.

He is one of two Big 12 coaches still in the running for the award, along with Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams.