WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Scott Drew has been named one of 15 coaches on the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year late season watch list, announced Friday.

It is the third-consecutive season he has been named to the Coach of the Year watch list after being named a finalist during BU’s National Championship run in 2020-21.

In his 19th season at Baylor, Drew has BU ranked No. 7 in the AP poll marking 44-straight weeks in the AP top-10. Their 49-7 record over the last two seasons is best among Power-Five programs and trails only Gonzaga in that same span.

The two-time Big 12 Coach of the year led Baylor back to the No. 1 national ranking for a fourth time in the last six seasons in 2021-22.

Drew is one of two Big 12 coaches on the list, joining Texas Tech’s Mark Adams. Other candidates include Kentucky’s John Calipari, Providence’s Ed Cooley, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes, Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, Wyoming’s Jeff Linder, Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, Davidson’s Bob McKillop, Murray State’s Matt McMahon, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Marquette’s Shaka Smart, and Illinois’ Brad Underwood.

The Bears are in the thick of the Big 12 championship race once again, with five games remaining in the regular season. BU returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11:00 a.m. CT when they host the TCU Horned Frogs. The following week, they travel to Oklahoma State on Feb. 21 before returning home to host Kansas at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 26.

2021 NAISMITH MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR LATE SEASON WATCH LIST:

Mark Adams, Texas Tech

John Calipari, Kentucky

Ed Cooley, Providence

Scott Drew, Baylor

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Jeff Linder, Wyoming

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Bob McKillop, Davidson

Matt McMahon, Murray State

Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Shaka Smart, Marquette

Brad Underwood, Illinois

BAYLOR MBB 2021-22 SEASON HONORS:

James Akinjo:

Bob Cousy Award Top 10 Watch List

Midseason All-America First Team (Sporting News)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Naismith Trophy Watch List

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

2021 Battle 4 Atlantis MVP

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Feb. 14)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Jan. 10)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 3)

Preseason All-America Honorable Mention (The Athletic)

Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Kendall Brown:

Julius Erving Award Top 10 Watch List

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Dec. 20)

2021 Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Scott Drew:

Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Adam Flagler:

Jerry West Award Top 10 Watch List

Naismith Trophy Watch List

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 10)

Preseason All-America Honorable Mention (The Athletic)

Lute Olson Award Watch List

Matthew Mayer:

Naismith Trophy Watch List

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua:

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Source: Baylor Athletics