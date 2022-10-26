WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew is one of eight new members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, announced as a member of the class of 2023 on Wednesday.

Drew is a two-time national coach of the year, and joins Robert Brazile (Houston Oilers), Jose Cruz (Houston Astros), Carlette Guidry Falkquay (University of Texas), Priest Holmes (San Antonio Marshall High School/University of Texas), Adrian Peterson (Palestine High School), Cynthia Potter (Houston Lamar HS) and Michael Strahan (Texas Southern) in the newest TSHOF Class.

Drew is entering his 20th season at the helm of the Men’s Basketball program, and has engineered one of the greatest rebuilds in college basketball history – which reached its pinnacle in April 2021 when the Bears captured the program’s first-ever National Championship.

Baylor Athletics says that with 397 wins, Drew is Baylor’s all-time winningest coach – and has transformed the Bears into one of the most consistent programs in the game, joining Kansas as the only Power-5 program with over 18 wins every season since 2008.

In addition to the national title in 2021, Drew has led Baylor to ten NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet 16 berths and three trips to the Elite Eight. Additionally, the program achieved its first No. 1 national ranking, a Big 12 Conference-record 23-game winning streak, two five-week streaks at No. 1, and an entire season ranked in the nation’s top-3 in 2021.

Baylor joins Gonzaga as the only programs ranked No. 1 nationally in each of the last three seasons, and is one of four programs to earn No. 1 national rankings in four of the last six seasons – joining Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas. Baylor has averaged 24 wins per season since the first year Drew led BU to the NCAA Tournament in 2008.

The three-time defending Big 12 Coach of the Year has the Bears poised for another big season. The league’s coaches picked them as the preseason conference favorite for the second time in three seasons. Adam Flagler was named to the preseason All-Big 12 squad, while Keyonte George was tabbed as the preseason Freshman of the Year and joined LJ Cryer as an All-Big 12 Honorable mention selection.

The 62nd Annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet is presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, and will be held in the BASE at Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for the 2023 Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and Reception are on sale now and available at tshof.org/2023.

BEARS IN THE TEXAS SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Jackie Robinson — Basketball — 1966

Wesley Bradshaw — Football — 1966

Barton Koch — Football — 1967

John Drew Johnson — Football — 1973

Frank Bridges — Football Coach — 1973

Bill Henderson — Basketball Coach — 1976

Jack Patterson — Track Coach — 1980

Ted Lyons — Baseball — 1985

Bill Glass — Football — 1987

Grant Teaff — Football Coach — 1995

Mike Singletary — Football — 1995

Jody Conradt — Basketball — 1997

Clyde Hart — Track Coach — 2000

Larry Isbell — Football — 2000

Carroll Dawson — Basketball Coach — 2003

Stanley Williams — Football — 2003

Jim Ray Smith — Football — 2007

Lawrence Elkins — Football — 2009

Kim Mulkey — Basketball Coach — 2009

Don Trull — Football — 2014

Jeremy Wariner — Track and Field — 2015

Robert Griffin III — Football — 2020

Scott Drew — Basketball Coach — 2023