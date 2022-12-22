FORT WORTH, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team will end the 2022 season with a losing record as the Bears end the season with a 30-15 loss to Air Force.

The first half was a lowing scoring contest that saw the Bears trail by just two at the break, after Blake Shapen found Hal Pressley for an eight-yard touchdown with six second left in the half.

It was all Air Force out of the halftime intermission, as the Falcons outscored Baylor 14-0 in the third quarter, before putting the game away with a one-yard Brad Roberts touchdown early in the final frame.

With the loss, the Bears end the season with a 6-7 record.