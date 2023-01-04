WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 19th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team got off to a fast start in its Big 12 home opener, and but couldn’t withstand a 49-point second half from No. 17 TCU as the Bears lose 88-87.

It was a game that marked the return to the roster for LJ Cryer, who missed the previous two games while he was in the concussion protocol.

With a fully healthy starting five, the Bears came out on fire offensively, as they hit nine of their first 13 three-pointers. As a result, they scored 49 first half points, the most since their season opener against Mississippi Valley State, and led by 10 at halftime.

TCU responded in the second half, as the Horned Frogs came back to tie the game at 72-72 with 5:34 left, and took their first lead at 76-74 since 14:26 in the first half.

The game went back and forth the rest of the way, before Chuck O’Bannon Jr. hit a mid range jumper to give TCU an 88-87 lead with four seconds left.

Keyonte George then had a late look from point blank range, but TCU’s Xavier Cork came in to make a key block, and Josh Ojianwuna’s tip in was off the mark.

Despite the miss, George still had a career night on the offensive end, as he scored a collegiate best 27 points. Cryer (13 points), Adam Flagler (13 points) and Ojianwuna (11 points) also finished in double figures.

Next up for Baylor is a home contest against Kansas State which will mark the return to Waco for Wildcats Head Coach Jerome Tang. That game will tip off on Saturday, January 7th at 5:00 pm.