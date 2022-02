LUBBOCK, TX — Despite having a seven-point lead at halftime, the Scott Drew and No. 7 Baylor were not able to pull out a win on the road as they fall to No. 11 Texas Tech 83-73.

Three Bears finished in double-figures, and LJ Cryer finished with six points in his first game back from a foot injury.

Baylor will next be in action on January 19th when they host TCU at 11:00 am.