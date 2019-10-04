Second Time Around: Bears Know What to Expect in Manhattan

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will look to run their winning streak to seven games on Saturday when they travel to the Little Apple, Manhattan Kansas.

The Bears lost their last trip in Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach, but going back for a second time has them a little more comfortable knowing what to expect.

“It’s a great game day atmosphere,” Rhule said. “The fans and the student section was all over us, in a good way. “They had energy and the other right behind us and. And that’s one of the things we have to do is we have to not get caught up in that we have to just keep it football.”

The Bears and Wildcats will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan. There is an 80% chance of rain in the forecast.