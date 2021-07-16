Setting Their Depth: Baylor Offensive Line Better Positioned in 2021

WACO — The Baylor offensive line struggled in 2020 finishing 117th in the country in sacks allowed giving up 3.44 per game.

One of the problems was depth, a problem that looks to have been remedied for Dave Aranda and company.

“One of our early days of summer workouts were his player led workouts,” Aranda said. “The players are out there by position groups, and I remember looking over at the o-line, thinking, man, there are more guys than I remember at any point last year between the O line and the D line, combined.”