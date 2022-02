WACO, TX — After a stellar season that ended with a win in the Sugar Bowl, seven Baylor Bears have received invites to take part in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

On the offensive end, Abram Smith, Trestan Ebner and Tyquan Thornton all received invites. On the defensive side, Terrel Bernard, Jalen Pitre, JT Woods and Kalon Barnes will all have the chance to participate.

The 2022 NFL Combine will take place from March 1st to March 7th and can be viewed on the NFL Network.