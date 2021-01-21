Sharing Shapen: Baylor Athlete will Split Spring Between Baseball and Football

WACO — The Baylor Baseball and Football teams will have a unique challenge sharing Blake Shapen who is vying for playing time as an infielder and a quarterback.

Shapen was a member of the football team this past season but will now be tasked with learning a new offense under Jeff Grimes, but also knowing the defensive plays on the infield for Steve Rodriguez and the baseball team.

“For two hours a week he’ll go over there and do some stuff and then once the middle of March hits, when they start their spring football then we’re gonna have to revisit it and find out which days he can actually be out here. The biggest thing for us is just making sure that he understands all the different plays all the different things we’re putting in. But we can be really flexible with our schedule.”

New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes had a quarterback who played both sports successfully when he was at BYU and knows it will take a lot of effort but it can be done.

“I think it can be done with an exceptional individual,” Grimes said. “But he’s got to have great focus, and understand how to manage his time between both sports, and school and understand that he’s going to have to do some extra stuff on his own, at both sports.”