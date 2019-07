MORGANTOWN, West Virginia -- Neal Brown is a rising star in the coaching ranks after compiling a 35-16 record in his time at Troy, earning him his first shot at a power five job, leading the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Brown is not new to the Big 12, though. He was Tommy Tuberville's Offensive Coordinator at Texas Tech from 2010-2012. Brown says he has evolved and his offense will look different than it did in Lubbock seven years ago.