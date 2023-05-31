WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar first season in the green and gold, Baylor infielder Shaylon Govan was named an NFCA Second Team All-American on Wednesday.

In her sophomore season with the Bears, Govan was the key cog in the Baylor offense, leading Glenn Moore’s team in batting average (.369), home runs (11) and RBI (54).

On top of the All-American honor, she also received recognition from the Big 12 Conference and the NFCA.

Govan becomes the 11th Bear to earn All-American distinction on the softball diamond, and will look to join Brette Reagan and Whitney Canion next season as the only Baylor players to earn multiple All-America honors.