OAKLAND, CA (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics called up their top prospect, and former Baylor All-American, Shea Langeliers.

Langeliers was originally a first round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft, when the team selected him with the ninth overall pick.

He was then dealt to Oakland this past offseason as a part of the deal that sent first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta.

This season, Langeliers has been hitting .283 during his time with the A’s AAA team, the Las Vegas Aviators. He also has 19 home runs and 56 RBI in the 92 games he’s played in Vegas in 2022.

Most recently, he won MVP honors in the All-Star Futures Game, which took place during All Star week in Los Angeles.

Tonight, the Athletics will play game two of their four-game series in Arlington against the Rangers in ballpark, which is just 34 minutes from Langeliers’ hometown of Keller. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.