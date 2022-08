ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — It took Shea Langeliers just three seasons to make his way from first round MLB Draft pick to MLB debut, and he didn’t waste much time in getting his first big league hit.

The former Baylor Bear took the first pitch he saw and ripped it for double down the left field line. He would then score two batters later to pick up his first MLB run as well.

On the night, Langeliers went 1-4 with that double while hitting out of the six hole as the designated hitter.